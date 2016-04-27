(Adds cash price move)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 27 A power outage that shut down
a crude unit at Phillip 66's 306,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Wood River, Illinois, triggered a spike in Midwest cash gasoline
prices on Wednesday, traders said.
Phillips 66 shut down a 64,000 barrel-per-day crude
unit and an associated vacuum distillation unit and coker at the
Illinois refinery on Tuesday after heavy storms knocked out
power to the western portion of the plant, a source familiar
with the plant's operations said.
Chicago cash gasoline differentials rose 2.75 cents per
gallon on Wednesday on news of the power outage, traders
said.
It is still unclear when the units will be restarted, the
source said.
The National Weather Service reported heavy thunderstorms,
hail and high winds in the region on Tuesday.
The western section of the plant had been shut recently due
to weather-related power issues, and the outage lasted a few
days.
The shutdown of the units was first reported on Wednesday
morning by energy industry intelligence service
Genscape.
The company declined to comment on the shutdown of the
units, saying it was standard policy not to discuss plant
operations.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)