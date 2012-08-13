NEW YORK Aug 13 The sole crude oil unit at Chevron Corp's Richmond, California, refinery may be shut for at least four to six months due to "extensive damage" from last week's fire, industry intelligence group IIR Energy said in a report.

In the report issued on Friday that suggested the outage could last twice as long as previously estimated, IIR Energy said investigators have found serious damage in the cooling towards, pipe racks and heater tower. Chevron has not provided any timetable for resuming full operations at the 245,000-barrel-per-day plant, California's second largest.

IIR Energy also said that some of the plant's secondary units are continuing to operate using feed stock stored at the site, and that no decision had been made as to whether Chevron would buy additional feed or shut the units during repairs.