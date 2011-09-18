* Coker, reformer, hydrotreaters to undergo work

* Shell told community work to last till early November (Adds details, background)

Sept 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery plans to shut its crude unit on Friday, Sept. 23, for a planned overhaul expected to last until early November, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

The refinery's delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and amine regnerating unit will also be included in the overhaul, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The crude unit, called the vacuum pipestill, does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the Anacortes refinery. It makes diesel and feedstocks for other units including the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.

Wholesale gasoline in the Pacific Northwest sold on Friday at a premium of 35 cents per gallon to October RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange on anticipated low production in the coming months due to panned maintenance at the Shell refinery.

In a message to communities near the refinery, Shell said the work would last from late September to early November.

A delayed coking unit processes residual crude oil, increasing the amount of refinable material in a barrel of crude and producing petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

A catalytic reformer converts low-octane naphtha into a high-octane gasoline component. A hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from feedstocks used to make motor fuels.

An amine regeneration unit is part of the sulfur recovery system of a refinery.