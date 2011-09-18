* Coker, reformer, hydrotreaters to undergo work
* Shell told community work to last till early November
(Adds details, background)
Sept 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L)
145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery
plans to shut its crude unit on Friday, Sept. 23, for a planned
overhaul expected to last until early November, according to a
notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.
The refinery's delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming
unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and amine regnerating
unit will also be included in the overhaul, according to the
notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
The crude unit, called the vacuum pipestill, does the
initial refining of crude oil coming into the Anacortes
refinery. It makes diesel and feedstocks for other units
including the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit.
Wholesale gasoline in the Pacific Northwest sold on Friday
at a premium of 35 cents per gallon to October RBOB gasoline
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange on anticipated low
production in the coming months due to panned maintenance at
the Shell refinery.
In a message to communities near the refinery, Shell said
the work would last from late September to early November.
A delayed coking unit processes residual crude oil,
increasing the amount of refinable material in a barrel of
crude and producing petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
A catalytic reformer converts low-octane naphtha into a
high-octane gasoline component. A hydrotreater uses hydrogen to
remove sulfur from feedstocks used to make motor fuels.
An amine regeneration unit is part of the sulfur recovery
system of a refinery.