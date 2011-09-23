* Shell shutting multiple units for planned work

* Traders say FCC will keep running

* Work to last from late Sept to early Nov (Updates with market reaction, company comment)

Houston, Sept 23 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was shutting a crude unit and some other units for a planned turnaround on Friday at its 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, trade sources said.

Shell had noted the planned overhaul in a notice filed earlier this month with the Northwest Clean Air Agency, Washington state pollution regulators.

The filing said the overhaul would include work on the crude unit, delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and an amine regenerating unit.

A West Coast trader said on Friday that Shell was shutting units for work, but its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit would keep running.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Portland, Oregon market climbed 6 cents per gallon on Friday on the news that the work was starting, traders said. Gasoline differentials gained 5 cents per gallon. [ID:nWEN8744]

The trader said differentials had "remained high in part on anticipation of the Shell turnaround."

Jody Barnett, a spokeswoman at the refinery, said the work was scheduled maintenance done every three years and that it would last through early November.

She declined comment on units that would be affected. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)