Sept 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L)
145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery
plans to shut its crude unit on Sept 23 for a planned overhaul
expected to last until early November, according to a notice
filed with Washington state pollution regulators.
The refinery's delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming
unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and amine regnerating
unit will also be included in the overhaul, according to the
notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
The crude unit, called the vacuum pipestill, does the
initial refining of crude oil coming into the Anacortes
refinery. It makes diesel and feedstocks for other units
including the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)