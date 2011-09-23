Sept 23 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was shutting
a crude unit and some others for planned work on Friday at its
145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes,
Washington, trade sources said.
Shell had noted the planned overhaul in a notice filed
earlier this month with the Northwest Clean Air Agency,
Washington state pollution regulators.
The filing said the overhaul would include work on the
crude unit, delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming unit,
hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and an amine regenerating
unit.
A West Coast trader said on Friday that Shell was shutting
units for work, but its gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking unit would keep running.
