June 14 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery reported a carbon monoxide (CO) boiler trip on Wednesday, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

"The trip occurred at around 10:50 am and the cause was instrumentation related," according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency on Thursday. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)