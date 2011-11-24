UPDATE 4-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it began maintenance at its 100,000 barrel a day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, and that it expected flaring over the next day.
Shell said on a community information line message posted late on Wednesday that there would be no impact on production at the refinery. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates prices)
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.