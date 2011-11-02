Nov 2 A brief power blip affected Royal Dutch
Shell's (RDSa.L) 327,000 barrels-per-day joint-venture refinery
on Wednesday, but operations were returning to normal, trade
sources said.
A separate power outage on Wednesday also briefly affected
operations at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 bpd refinery
in Beaumont, Texas. [ID:nWEN0372]
The outages pushed cash gasoline differentials up by half a
cent per gallon, but they retreated by a quarter cent to 0.75
cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange on word that both plants were resuming normal
operations.
A Shell spokeswoman declined comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)