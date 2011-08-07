HOUSTON Aug 7 The crude distillation units at Shell Oil Co's 327,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, malfunctioned on Friday due to a control system failure, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The failure in the refinery's central processing unit was fixed by the replacement of an expansion card. The CPU was then reset and the crude units restarted. The crude units do the initial refining of crude oil in a refinery, providing most of the feedstock for all other production units.

The Deer Park refinery is a joint-venture between Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) and Mexico's national oil company PEMEX. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)