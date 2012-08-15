UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady despite record U.S. inventories
* Both U.S. crude production rising as shale investment booms
Aug 14 Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported a failed pressure release valve resulted in the release of hydrogen sulfide at its 156,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery, in a filing with state pollution regulators on Tuesday.
A malfunctioning unit released heavy black smoke and was shut down at the refinery, according to the Contra Coast County Health Department Hazardous Materials Program.
On Monday, a fire on the hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the refinery was extinguished.
* Both U.S. crude production rising as shale investment booms
GENEVA, Feb 16 El Nino weather conditions could return to heat up the planet later this year, although neutral conditions are slightly more likely, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement on Thursday.
* Coal generation more than halves in 2016 (Recasts, adds details, CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)