HOUSTON, March 9 Shell is conducting planned maintenance at its 145,000 barrel-per-day Puget Sound refinery in Washington state, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The spokesperson would not disclose the length of the maintenance or which units were impacted.

West Coast gasoline prices firmed on Wednesday even after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported regional gasoline inventories rose by 200,000 barrels last week.

In Los Angeles, prompt CARBOB rose by 6.5 cents to trade at an 8.5-cent a gallon premium to the April NYMEX RBOB contract. Earlier in the week, was at roughly a 3-cent a gallon discount to the futures market. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)