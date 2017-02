CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc had an operational upset on Monday at its 75,000 barrel per day refinery at Sarnia, Ontario, local media reported.

Kristina Zimmer, a spokeswoman the company, told the Sarnia Observer that the upset was in a process unit and there was increased flaring as a result. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)