By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 Royal Dutch Shell
has shelved plans to increase capacity by 20 percent at its
70,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to
a person familiar with the plant's operations.
The plan was to increase capacity by 15,000 bpd at the
refinery, with the additional throughput coming from shale plays
rather than Canadian bitumen, the company said in December. The
refinery currently runs a mix of sweet and sour crudes.
The person was not sure why the company pulled the plug on
the project, other than it did not pass the company's internal
approval process.
A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)