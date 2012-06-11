June 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was restarting an unspecified unit at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a notice on a community information line.

The startup might result in intermittent flaring for the next two days, the company said.

There was no production impact associated with the activity, it added.

A small fire on Thursday had knocked off a production unit at the adjacent Scotford oil sands upgrader facility.

Shell's Scotford facility consists of an upgrader and a refinery. The upgrader uses hydrogen-addition technology to upgrade bitumen into a wide range of synthetic crude oils. A significant portion of its output is sold to the Scotford refinery.