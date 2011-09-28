GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Shell cut rates by 30,000 barrels per day at the upgrader at its 255,000 bpd Scotford oil sands upgrading facility near Edmonton, Alberta, trade sources said on Wednesday.
Shell has not been forthcoming about the size of the upgrader although the company began a 100,000 bpd expansion of the unit in July.
A spokesman from Shell could not be immediately reached for comment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.