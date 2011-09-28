NEW YORK, Sept 28 Shell cut rates by 30,000 barrels per day at the upgrader at its 255,000 bpd Scotford oil sands upgrading facility near Edmonton, Alberta, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Shell has not been forthcoming about the size of the upgrader although the company began a 100,000 bpd expansion of the unit in July.

A spokesman from Shell could not be immediately reached for comment.