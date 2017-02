April 19 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was conducting maintenance activities at an upgrader facility of its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a notice on a community information line on Thursday.

The work would result in flaring at the refinery for about 12 to 24 hours, the company said.

