(Company corrects fire-affected facility to upgrader from refinery)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc had a small fire at a production unit at its 255,000-barrel-a-day Scotford upgrader in Alberta on Thursday, though it expects "no material impact on production," a spokesman said.

The afternoon blaze was quickly brought under control and other areas of the plant were operating normally, Shell spokesman David Williams said in an email. He said he would not provide other details. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)