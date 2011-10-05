TOKYO, Oct 5 Japanese oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has scrapped four oil refining units at subsidiary Toa Oil's Ohgimachi factory following a decision to close the plant, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

Japanese refiners have been cutting capacity in response to declining demand from an ageing population and a rapid shift to more-efficient forms of energy.

The country's total crude refining capacity has declined by 120,000 barrels per day to 4,499,224 bpd as a result, a trade ministry official said.

Japanese refiners are required to notify the government when they make changes to existing capacity.

Following is a list of units at Ohgimachi factory that were scrapped as of Oct. 1, according to the official.

Name of unit Capacity (bpd)

1. Crude distillation unit (CDU) 120,000

2. Vacuum distillation unit (VDU) 30,000

3. Heavy naphtha reformer 21,500

4. Reformer 6,600 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)