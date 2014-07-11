TOKYO, July 11 Japanese oil refiner Showa Shell
Sekiyu KK said it restarted the 155,000 barrels per day
(bpd) No.3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Yokkaichi refinery
on Friday following unplanned repair work.
The CDU had been shut since the end of June and was set to
be restarted in mid-July. There was a small fire on July 3 while
the company was repairing the heat-exchange equipment of the
No.3 CDU, but there was no impact on the overall repair
schedule, a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)