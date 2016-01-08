* Gas leak triggers emergency procedures, evacuation
* Norway's gas output cut by more than 32 mcm/day
(Adds detail, background)
OSLO Jan 8 Most production at Norway's Kaarstoe
gas processing plant was shut after a gas leak late on Thursday
triggered a partial evacuation at the plant.
Gas production capacity in Norway, western Europe's top
supplier, was cut by more than 32 million cubic metres (mcm) per
day on Friday, gas system operator Gassco said, including a
reduction at the Sleipner gas field.
"More than half of production at Kaarstoe was shut due to
the leak, but some parts remain producing. It wasn't fully
shut," Gassco's spokeswoman Lisbet Kallevik said.
"It remains unclear how long it will take to get back to
full production," she added.
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil, a technical
service provider at Kaarstoe, said the leak has triggered
emergency procedures, including partial evacuation of the plant.
All personnel were accounted for and the situation was under
control, Statoil said.
"We have a control of the situation at Kaarstoe, but it will
take some time to depressurize the plant. I can't tell how
long," Knut Rostad, a spokesman for Statoil, said.
Huge flames could be seen coming from the plant's flares as
gas was burned to reduce the pressure at the facility, Statoil
said.
A skeleton staff of 25 people remained at the plant to
manage the incident.
The gas leak occurred at around 2130 GMT at a facility where
pipelines delivering gas from offshore fields connect to the
plant, but the cause of the incident has not been determined
yet, Statoil said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus
Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)