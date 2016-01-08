* Gas leak triggers emergency procedures, evacuation

* Norway's gas output cut by more than 32 mcm/day (Adds detail, background)

OSLO Jan 8 Most production at Norway's Kaarstoe gas processing plant was shut after a gas leak late on Thursday triggered a partial evacuation at the plant.

Gas production capacity in Norway, western Europe's top supplier, was cut by more than 32 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Friday, gas system operator Gassco said, including a reduction at the Sleipner gas field.

"More than half of production at Kaarstoe was shut due to the leak, but some parts remain producing. It wasn't fully shut," Gassco's spokeswoman Lisbet Kallevik said.

"It remains unclear how long it will take to get back to full production," she added.

Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil, a technical service provider at Kaarstoe, said the leak has triggered emergency procedures, including partial evacuation of the plant.

All personnel were accounted for and the situation was under control, Statoil said.

"We have a control of the situation at Kaarstoe, but it will take some time to depressurize the plant. I can't tell how long," Knut Rostad, a spokesman for Statoil, said.

Huge flames could be seen coming from the plant's flares as gas was burned to reduce the pressure at the facility, Statoil said.

A skeleton staff of 25 people remained at the plant to manage the incident.

The gas leak occurred at around 2130 GMT at a facility where pipelines delivering gas from offshore fields connect to the plant, but the cause of the incident has not been determined yet, Statoil said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)