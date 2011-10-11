(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Oct 11 A brief operational issue with one of the gasoline processing units at Suncor's (SU.TO) Commerce City, Colorado refinery caused the unit to go offline on Sunday, according to Denver Post website.

"The unit was off-line for a short period of time before crews started to safely turn the unit back on," the Denver Post said, quoting a Suncor official.

The operational snag led to flaring on Sunday and a larger than normal flare on Monday during the start-up, the report said.

Suncor operates the 93,000-barrel-per-day refinery that produces gasoline, diesel fuel and paving-grade asphalt, according to the company website. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)