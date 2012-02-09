CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday that an operating unit at its 135,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta suffered a process upset and has been shut down.

The company did not specify which unit had been affected .

"The unit was safely shut down but there was some flaring as a result," said Sneh Seetal, a spokewoman for the company. "No injuries have been reported and the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified."

Seetal declined to say what affect the incident had on the output, but said Suncor still expects to meet its contractual obligations and customer demand. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)