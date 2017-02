CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Suncor Energy Inc has completed repairs to a process unit at its 135,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, and has resumed normal operations.

Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that the facility has resumed normal operation. Production was cut on Feb 9 after piping at a hydrotreater unit failed. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)