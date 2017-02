CALGARY, Alberta Nov 22 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) said on Tuesday that planned maintenance work on its 130,000 barrel a day refinery in Montreal will not cut production from the facility.

The company began two weeks of work on the refinery on Nov. 18.

Company spokeswoman Sneh Seetal also said Suncor's 135,000 bpd Edmonton refinery returned to normal operations last week when a third-party hydrogen supplier resumed shipments.

Idled units have been brought back on line and the company is moving product to customers as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)