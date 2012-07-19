CALGARY, Alberta, July 19 Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday that its 85,000 barrel per day Sarnia, Ontario, refinery was operating normally despite the loss of third-party steam supply after a small fire at a TransAlta Corp co-generation plant.

Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for Suncor, said in an email that the refinery has ramped up its own steam production and the loss of the TransAlta supply will not affect production at the facility. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)