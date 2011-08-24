HOUSTON Aug 24 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said a crude distillation unit at its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery was running at reduced rates following a Wednesday morning fire.

An early morning fire on the unit was quickly extinguished by the refinery's in-house firefighting team, said Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski.

Sources familiar with refinery operations have told Reuters the 135,000 bpd crude unit was taken out of production following the fire. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)