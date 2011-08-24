UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
HOUSTON Aug 24 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said a crude distillation unit at its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery was running at reduced rates following a Wednesday morning fire.
An early morning fire on the unit was quickly extinguished by the refinery's in-house firefighting team, said Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski.
Sources familiar with refinery operations have told Reuters the 135,000 bpd crude unit was taken out of production following the fire. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 Jean-Claude Juncker, the gaffe-prone head of the European Commission, on Monday highlighted the difficulty the EU has in dealing with the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan with a joke at its president's expense.
LUXEMBOURG, Feb 6 Luxembourg has started criminal proceedings in response to the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, saying on Monday that regulators had been cheated by car manufacturers.