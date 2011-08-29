HOUSTON Aug 28 Sunoco Inc said on Sunday that its Philadelphia and Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refineries were operating at reduced production levels.

The statement from company spokesman Thomas Golembeski did not say by how much production was reduced at the 178,000 barrel per day (bpd) Marcus Hook refinery, but a source familiar with refinery operations has told Reuters throughput had been cut by 25 percent.

A 135,000 bpd crude distillation unit at the 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery has been shut since a fire on Wednesday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)