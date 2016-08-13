Aug 13 An apparent flash fire injured seven
workers working on a construction project at Sunoco Logistics
crude oil terminal in Nederland, Texas on Friday, a
company spokesman said on Saturday.
"Seven employees of a contractor working on site were
injured, four of them critically, in what appeared to be a flash
fire involving a crude-oil pipeline connection," said Sunoco
Logistics spokesman Jeffrey Shields.
"Three of the injured were transported to burn centers via
helicopter, four by ambulance to area hospitals."
Marcus McLellan, a spokesman for Jefferson County Sheriff's
office told 12NewsNow.com that the fire broke out while the
workers were welding.
Shields said the injured workers were employed by L-Con Inc.
"We would like to reassure the public that there was no
danger to residents who live near the plant," the sheriff's
office said on Facebook.
Crude oil, condensate, naphtha, base and extract oils are
stored at the facility, which has a total crude oil storage
capacity of approximately 24 million barrels in approximately
130 aboveground storage tanks, according to the company.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Addtional reporting
by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Alexander Smith)