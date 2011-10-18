Oct 18 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) restarted the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania after work on the unit, a source familiar with refinery operations said Tuesday.

The crude distillation unit and reforming unit are expected to be back on line by Wednesday, the source said.

The work on the reformer and the FCC unit were planned but the work on the crude unit was not, trade sources said.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by John Picinich)