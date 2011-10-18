* Sunoco restarts Marcus Hook FCC unit

* Crude unit and reformer to be restarted Weds

Oct 18 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) restarted the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania after unplanned work on the unit, a source familiar with refinery operations said Tuesday.

The crude distillation unit and reforming unit are expected to be back on line by Wednesday, the source said.

The work on the reformer and the crude unit were planned but the work on the FCC unit was not, trade sources said.

Trade sources said the news help push lower the wholesale price of gasoline along the East Coast.

"Prices in general have been sliding lower since last week," one New York Harbor gasoline trader said.

Both conventional M3 gasoline and F4 RB shed about 3 cents late Monday on expectations of cargoes from Europe and refinery restarts.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by John Picinich)