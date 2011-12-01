* Sunoco shuts one refinery ahead of the time
* Marcus Hook shuts as buyer is sought
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on
Thursday it plans to immediately shut down its 178,000 barrel
per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania ahead of a July
2012 deadline as regional profit margins outlooks remain glum.
Sunoco said it would increase the capacity utilization rate
at its neighboring Philadelphia refinery and operate that
refinery as long as market conditions warrant.
A spokesman for the company declined to give operating
rates, citing company policy on disclosure.
Sunoco decided earlier this year to put both its Marcus
Hook and the 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery on the block
after several quarters in the red.
The company said it was still looking for a buyer for both
plants but if it didn't find any, it would permanently idle the
main processing units at the Philadelphia refinery no later
than July 2012.
It said it was pursuing options for third parties for
alternate uses of the Marcus Hook site.
"Market conditions have deteriorated significantly and the
outlook for both motor fuel demand and refining margins remains
weak," said Lynn L. Elsenhans, Sunoco's chairman and chief
executive officer.
"Our retail and logistics businesses are performing well,
but given the negative realities of the Northeast refining
marketplace, we need to accelerate the timeline for idling our
Marcus Hook processing units."
Profit margins in the Northeastern U.S. are broadly in with
Credit Suisse's expectations of about $9 a barrel. But Sunoco's
plants, as well as ConocoPhillip's (COP.N) Trainer refinery,
already idled and put on the sales block, are only able to run
light, sweet crude with prices based on the more expensive
North Sea Brent crude CLc1 instead of U.S. benchmark West
Texas Intermediate, which is less expensive.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)