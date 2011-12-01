* Sunoco shuts one refinery ahead of the time

* Marcus Hook shuts as buyer is sought

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Dec 1 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Thursday it plans to immediately shut down its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania ahead of a July 2012 deadline as regional profit margins outlooks remain glum.

Sunoco said it would increase the capacity utilization rate at its neighboring Philadelphia refinery and operate that refinery as long as market conditions warrant.

A spokesman for the company declined to give operating rates, citing company policy on disclosure.

Sunoco decided earlier this year to put both its Marcus Hook and the 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery on the block after several quarters in the red.

The company said it was still looking for a buyer for both plants but if it didn't find any, it would permanently idle the main processing units at the Philadelphia refinery no later than July 2012.

It said it was pursuing options for third parties for alternate uses of the Marcus Hook site.

"Market conditions have deteriorated significantly and the outlook for both motor fuel demand and refining margins remains weak," said Lynn L. Elsenhans, Sunoco's chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our retail and logistics businesses are performing well, but given the negative realities of the Northeast refining marketplace, we need to accelerate the timeline for idling our Marcus Hook processing units."

Profit margins in the Northeastern U.S. are broadly in with Credit Suisse's expectations of about $9 a barrel. But Sunoco's plants, as well as ConocoPhillip's (COP.N) Trainer refinery, already idled and put on the sales block, are only able to run light, sweet crude with prices based on the more expensive North Sea Brent crude CLc1 instead of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which is less expensive. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)