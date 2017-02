Dec 1 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported a ruptured disc failure on an ethylene rail car on the Delaware side of its 178,000 barrel-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery on Sunday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"The facility was able to get the disc failure corrected within 15 minutes," the company reported.