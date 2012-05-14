NEW YORK May 14 Sunoco Inc is still in the process of repairing the fire-stricken crude distillation unit at its 335,000 barrel per day refinery at Philadelphia, and expects to start the feed to the unit either Thursday or Friday this week, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

A hole was discovered in the unit, which was struck by fire last Thursday, which is located in the Girard Point section of the refinery.

A spokesman for Sunoco was not immmediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by M.D. Golan)