Feb 14 (Reuters)- - Sunoco Inc has returned its 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery to close to normal rates due to a supply problem, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, which Sunoco had said earlier was ramping up rates to compensate for the closure of its neighboring Marcus Hook refinery, had been running at reduced rates while awaiting a tanker of oil delayed by weather, the source said.

It is not quite clear how much rates were reduced. A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)