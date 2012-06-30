(Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 30 Sunoco Inc restarted
two units at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery after repairs were completed, according to
a company filing with the city of Philadelphia Air Management
Service.
Sunoco restarted the UDex unit on Friday, June 22 after
mechanical repairs were completed. It restarted the cumene unit
on Monday, June 25.
A UDex unit is a trademarked name for a unit that removes
benzene and toluene from gasoline. Cumene is used as a chemical
feedstock.
Last year, Sunoco said it was looking to sell or close the
refinery as it exited the money-losing refining business. It has
already closed the 178,000 bpd plant in Marcus Hook, several
miles away from Girard Point.
Talks between the company and Carlyle Group to run the
Philadelphia plant have been going on since April and a decision
is expected very soon, according to sources familiar with the
talks.
On Wednesday, the members of United Steelworkers Union local
10-1 and the two companies tentatively reached an deal on the
labor agreement. The USW workers at the plant are expected to
ratify the contract on Monday night, removing a hurdle to the
deal going forward.
Still uncertain is the amount of funding the deal can expect
from state and local legislators.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Jackie Frank)