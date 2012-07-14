NEW YORK, July 14 Sunoco Inc restarted a
vacuum tower unit at the Girard Point section of its 330,000
barrel per day Philadephia refinery on Wednesday, according to a
filing with city environmental regulators.
In a filing made with the City of Philadelphia Air Management
Service, the company said the T-5 vacuum tower at the 137 crude
unit was started up on July 11. A vacuum tower is used to
process heavier feedstocks and crudes into lighter petroleum
products.
On July 2, Sunoco and Carlyle Group said they had formed a
joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- to keep the
refinery operating as Sunoco looks to exit the refining
business. The plant is the largest on the East Coast and the
longest continuously operating refinery in the U.S.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty)