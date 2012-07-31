NEW YORK, July 31 Sunoco Inc plans to restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery on Tuesday, a source familiar with operations said.

The FCC at the Point Breeze section of the refinery went down for repair after power train problems on July 27.

The refinery is one of the two Sunoco had on the sales block as it looks to exit the refining business. It formed a joint venture with private equity group, Carlyle Group, to keep the refinery running.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)