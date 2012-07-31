UPDATE 4-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, OPEC compliance caps losses
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Adds OPEC figures, analyst, ICE figures, ABN Amro price revision)
NEW YORK, July 31 Sunoco Inc plans to restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery on Tuesday, a source familiar with operations said.
The FCC at the Point Breeze section of the refinery went down for repair after power train problems on July 27.
The refinery is one of the two Sunoco had on the sales block as it looks to exit the refining business. It formed a joint venture with private equity group, Carlyle Group, to keep the refinery running.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Report points to zero oil market surplus in 2017 (Adds details from report)
MILAN, Feb 13 Asian spot prices for LNG delivery in March fell during the week ended Feb. 10 on weak demand and steady supplies despite loading disruptions caused by bad weather at some Australian ports.