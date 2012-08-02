NEW YORK Aug 2 The two gasoline making units at Sunoco Inc's 330,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia are running normally, said a source familiar with refinery operations.

The refinery restarted a gasoline-making FCC unit earlier this week at the Girard Point section of the plant. The FCC unit at the Point Breeze section cut rates slightly for a brief period on Thursday but soon moved back up to normal rates. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)