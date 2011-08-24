* Sunoco says unit operating at reduced rates

* No injuries reported in early a.m. fire

HOUSTON, Aug 24 A crude distillation unit at Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery was operating at reduced levels following a fire there Wednesday morning, the company said.

Company spokesman Thomas Golembeski said the fire was quickly extinguished by the refinery's in-house fire fighting department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The 135,000 bpd unit is one of two units doing the initial refining of oil coming into the plant. Earlier, sources familiar with refinery operations said the unit was out of production following the blaze.

Gasoline prices in East Coast refined products markets were unchanged following news of the fire.

There were no injuries and pollution levels outside the plant were not elevated due to the fire, Golembeski said.

The fire broke out in a bottoms pump of the unit and some instrumentation was damaged, the sources said. There was no estimate for when the unit would restart.

Crude distillation units are at the heart of refinery production with all other units fed directly or indirectly by the feedstocks crude units produce from crude oil. (Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan) (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)