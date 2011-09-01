* CDU shut by tropical storm restarting

HOUSTON, Aug 31 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) was restarting the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit on Wednesday in the Girard Point section of its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The refinery has also repaired the 135,000 bpd crude distillation unit in the Point Breeze section of the refinery, and it will restart after the Girard Point CDU completes its return to production, the sources said.

The Girard Point CDU was shut when charge pumps were flooded Sunday by Tropical Storm Irene. The Point Breeze CDU was shut by an Aug 24 fire.

The refinery has returned the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit in the Girard Point section of the refinery to partial production. The FCC will return to full production after the Girard Point CDU completes its restart, according to the sources. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio, Gary Hill)