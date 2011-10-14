* Electrical problem shut hydrotreater on Wednesday

Oct 14 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported the restart of a hydrotreater on Wednesday at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators on Friday.

The hydrotreater, which removes sulfur from refined products using hydrogen as a catalyst, was shut due to an electrical problem, the filing said.

The refinery is one of two in the U.S. Northeast that Sunoco has put on the market as rising crude oil prices and changing product specifications have rendered them unprofitable. Both refineries are slated to close at the end of the second quarter next year if no buyers are found.

The other Sunoco refinery up for sale is at Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, just south of Philadelphia, and is rated at 178,000 bpd.

The Marcus Hook refinery is undergoing a bout of planned and unplanned maintenance on a crude distillation unit, a reformer and a fluid catalytic cracking unit. [ID:nN1E79A0SW] [ID:nN1E7931T4] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Naveen Arul in Bangalore)