* Electrical problem shut hydrotreater on Wednesday
* Unit removes sulfur from refined products
Oct 14 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported the restart
of a hydrotreater on Wednesday at the Point Breeze section of
its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia,
according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution
regulators on Friday.
The hydrotreater, which removes sulfur from refined
products using hydrogen as a catalyst, was shut due to an
electrical problem, the filing said.
The refinery is one of two in the U.S. Northeast that
Sunoco has put on the market as rising crude oil prices and
changing product specifications have rendered them
unprofitable. Both refineries are slated to close at the end of
the second quarter next year if no buyers are found.
The other Sunoco refinery up for sale is at Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, just south of Philadelphia, and is rated at
178,000 bpd.
The Marcus Hook refinery is undergoing a bout of planned
and unplanned maintenance on a crude distillation unit, a
reformer and a fluid catalytic cracking unit. [ID:nN1E79A0SW]
