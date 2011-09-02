HOUSTON, Sept 2 Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery restarted the 135,000 bpd crude distillation unit in the Point Breeze section of the refinery on Thursday, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators.

The restart of the Point Breeze crude unit follows the restart of the 200,000 bpd crude distillation unit in the Girard Point section of the refinery on Wednesday.

The Girard Point CDU was shut when charge pumps were flooded Sunday by Tropical Storm Irene. The Point Breeze CDU was shut by an Aug 24 fire. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)