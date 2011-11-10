Nov 10 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) startup at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators.

The 1232 FCCU and 1733 cumene units were restarted on Wednesday after resolving a mechanical problem, the filing said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)