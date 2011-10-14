DCC to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian retail petrol station network
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Oct 14 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported the restart of a hydrotreater on Wednesday at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators on Friday.
The hydrotreater was shut due to an electrical problem, the filing said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Feb 7 Taiwan plans to build 66 jet trainer aircraft, with a scheduled maiden flight by 2020, to bolster defences against China which has never renounced the use of force to take back what it sees as its territory.
* Aims to lift Paradip refinery capacity to 400,000 bpd by 2021/22