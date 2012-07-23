NEW YORK, July 23 Sunoco shut down the
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Point
Breeze section of the 330,000 barrel per day refinery early
Monday, according to a source familiar with operations.
There is no restart or repair timeline yet for the unit, the
source said.
The refinery is the largest on the East Coast and the
longest continuously plant in the U.S. It was scheduled for
closure before Carlyle Group stepped to form a joint venture
with Sunoco to keep the refinery open.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty)