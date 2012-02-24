HOUSTON Feb 23 Tesoro Corp's
120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery
plans to shut unidentified process units beginning on Friday for
unplanned repairs, according to a notice the refinery filed with
state pollution regulators.
The refinery restarted an unidentified unit on Wednesday
after a computer malfunction shut the unit on Tuesday.
The shutdown comes as West Coast refined products markets
are reeling from the loss of production at BP Plc's
225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, the third
largest on the West Coast, which was idled a week ago after a
fire.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)