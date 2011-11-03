Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
HOUSTON Nov 3 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) Chief Executive Greg Goff said on Thursday the company's 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery would cut the use of Alaska North Slope crude oil as it boosts shipments of Bakken crude by rail.
"ANS is a relatively small part of our crude oil supply on the West Coast and I think one of the ways that we intend to lessen the amount of ANS we run is the project to move Bakken crude to Anacortes," Goff said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.
Tesoro has a railroad loading system under construction that will boost its shipments of Bakken crude from North Dakota to the Anacortes refinery in 2012. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.