HOUSTON, Aug 19 Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Friday that a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 120,000-barrels-per-day Anacortes, Washington refinery was expected back in production next week following repairs.

The CO boiler was shut on Sunday due to a tube leak, according to a notice Tesoro filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The boiler shutdown and malfunctions at other Puget Sound refineries sent West Coast gasoline prices up during the past three days. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)