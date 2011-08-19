UPDATE 5-Oil prices steady as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
HOUSTON, Aug 19 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on
Friday that a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing
fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 120,000-barrels-per-day
Anacortes, Washington refinery was expected back in production
next week following repairs.
The CO boiler was shut on Sunday due to a tube leak, according to a notice Tesoro filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
The boiler shutdown and malfunctions at other Puget Sound refineries sent West Coast gasoline prices up during the past three days. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
DUBAI, Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.