Oct 20 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Thursday that repairs on two units at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery were expected to last through the end of October.

While Tesoro has not identified the units, the Northwest Clean Air Agency, which regulates pollution at the refinery, said the units are the gasoline-producing catalytic cracking unit and an alkylation unit.

"The referenced units at Tesoro's Anacortes refinery remain down for planned maintenance and are expected to be returned to operation by month's-end," said Tesoro spokesman Mike Marcy in a statement. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)